Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen proved once again why he’s a fan favorite—not just for his performances on the field but for his humility off it. During his MVP acceptance speech in New Orleans, Allen took a moment to recognize a behind-the-scenes member of the Bills organization, creating an unforgettable moment for a longtime employee.

Allen, who emerged as a frontrunner in the MVP race alongside Lamar Jackson, Saquon Barkley, Joe Burrow, and Jared Goff, ultimately won the prestigious award. While missing out on a Super Bowl appearance was a disappointment, the star quarterback still had something meaningful to take away from the season.

After securing the MVP honor, Allen made a surprising and heartfelt mention of “Slick Rick,” a Bills employee who works in the team’s mailroom. As Allen praised the organization, his unexpected shoutout left a lasting impact on Rick, who later shared how much the recognition meant to him.

“When he started talking about the trainers, the equipment staff, and everyone behind the scenes, I was just listening. But when he said my name, I couldn’t believe it,” Slick Rick recalled. “I try not to cry, but I still can’t believe it happened. When my neighborhood told me he said my name, I just started crying.”

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills arrives prior to the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.

What Did Josh Allen Say After Winning the MVP?

After being named MVP, Josh Allen expressed his gratitude to his teammates, coaching staff, and the entire Buffalo Bills organization. Upon receiving the award, he made sure to acknowledge those who played a role in his journey.

“Terry and Kim Pegula, Brandon Beane, Sean McDermott—thank you guys for drafting me seven and a half years ago,” Allen said. Reflecting on his career and the significance of the award, Allen added: “It feels just like yesterday, it really does. I know this is an individual award, and it says ‘Most Valuable Player’ on it, but I think it’s derived from team success. I love my team… we have such a great locker room in Buffalo, and it takes everybody.”

Allen’s parents also shared their thoughts on their son’s MVP achievement. His mother, LaVonne Allen, spoke about the emotions surrounding the moment. “Just a flood of emotions—just excitement,” she said. “The award given to him, he’s so deserving. He’s such a hard worker, his dedication is incredible. Just to have his work finally be acknowledged is absolutely amazing.”

Allen’s MVP bonus

In addition to the honor and recognition, Allen will receive a $1.5 million bonus for winning the NFL MVP award, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Despite the amount of money, Allen received something that could help him to reach the goal of becoming a Super Bowl champion with the Bills, an organization that helped him growth since he arrived.

