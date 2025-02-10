Cowboys set to hire former Bills coach of Josh Allen to help Dak Prescott in the 2025 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys urgently need to turn around the disappointing image they left after last season, which is why changes have come swiftly. The latest reports indicate that they are close to finalizing the arrival of a former coach of Josh Allen from the Buffalo Bills, with the sole purpose of helping Dak Prescott and his teammates in the upcoming 2025 NFL season.

The man in question is none other than former offensive coordinator of the Bills and the Browns, Ken Dorsey, who is set to become the new OC on Brian Schottenheimer’s staff. In this way, the Cowboys gain valuable experience in a department that struggled significantly last season.

The news was reported by NFL insider Mike Garafolo, who, through his official X (formerly Twitter) account @MikeGarafolo, indicated the imminent arrival of Dorsey to the position in Dallas.

“The #Cowboys are working to hire former #Bills and #Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Not done yet and the role is being finalized but Dorsey is expected to join Brian Schottenheimer’s coaching staff soon,” Garafolo stated.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey looks on during warm ups before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Last season, the Cowboys finished third in the NFC East with a negative record of seven wins and ten losses. The arrival of Schottenheimer as the new head coach signals a time of change for the franchise.

Dorsey’s work with Allen

Hailing from Wyoming, Josh Allen was selected by the Bills with the 7th overall pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. From then on, his performance was stellar, always guided by the instructions and coaching of Ken Dorsey.

Dorsey arrived in Buffalo in 2019 as the Quarterbacks Coach, later taking on the role of Passing Game Coordinator & Quarterbacks Coach. In 2022, he was finally named Offensive Coordinator, working alongside Sean McDermott for some time before his departure to the Browns.

His arrival in Dallas is expected to further enhance the talent not only of Dak Prescott but also players like CeeDee Lamb, who will be looking for redemption after what happened in the league just weeks ago.

