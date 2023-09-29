Damar Hamlin is set to add another episode to his remarkable story as he is expected to make his 2023 season debut on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. As reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the safety could be back on the field this weekend.

The opportunity for Hamlin to join the team’s 53-man game day roster has surged due to starting safety Jordan Poyer being ruled out because of a knee injury. Taylor Rapp is likely to start opposite Micah Hyde for the significant divisional matchup, but he will serve as valuable emergency depth.

While Sunday’s game marks Hamlin’s official return to action, he did participate in all three of the Bills‘ preseason games. However, he was inactive for Buffalo’s first three regular-season games, primarily because they boast one of the deepest secondaries in the league.

Damar Hamlin’s Incident

Hamlin’s journey back to playing in a regular-season game is remarkable, considering the cardiac arrest he suffered on January 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals. In Week 17 of the previous season, he collided with wide receiver Tee Higgins during a play, resulting in the commotio cordis that led to his cardiac arrest.

CPR was administered to Hamlin on the field, and he was transported by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati in critical condition. He remained hospitalized there for about a week before being transferred to Buffalo, where he underwent further treatment and was finally discharged on January 11.

Shortly afterward, Hamlin began his inspiring comeback. He was cleared for football activities in April, participated in team drills in June, and was a full participant in August’s training camp, leading to his preseason debut. Then he received the Alan Page Community Award for his community service.

How Old Is Damar Hamlin?

Damar Hamlin is 25 years old.