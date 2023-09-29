With the 2023 NFL season in full swing, many start to look back at the offseason moves and wonder whether certain players made the right decision. For instance, if JuJu Smith-Schuster did right in joining the New England Patriots.

The 26-year-old came from a great campaign with the Kansas City Chiefs, helping Patrick Mahomes win another Super Bowl ring with the team. Now, he’s struggling to get things going in Foxborough.

The Chiefs continue to be the dominant team they were in 2022, while the Patriots have struggled at the beginning of the year. JuJu’s stats are also worse, but he doesn’t look worried about it.

JuJu Smith-Schuster says he loves new role with Patriots

“I’ve played in this league for so long that you kind of learn how to adapt and do things that the team is needing,” Smith-Schuster said, via PatriotsWire. “I feel like me being here, I love my role. I embrace it. It’s fun. I do a lot of dirty work, which is nice, too.”

Smith-Schuster racked up only 10 catches for 66 yards after three weeks this season, with only one reception for five yards last time out agains the New York Jets.

Last year, the USC product recorded 78 catches for 933 yards and three touchdowns with Mahomes and company. It’s still to soon to tell, but right now, he’s not on pace to repeat those numbers.