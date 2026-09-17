RB depth charts for Bills vs Lions today for TNF in 2026 NFL Week 2

Which running backs are playing for the Buffalo Bills as they host the Detroit Lions in Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season.

The Buffalo Bills face off against a tough Thursday Night Football opponent in the Detroit Lions. This will mark the start of Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season and it looks like an absolute shootout-to-be.

The running game is always an important piece to any football game, as it allows the team in question to control the tempo of the game, as well as the clock. For the Bills, who just built a new stadium to leave the Old Highmark, it’s key to relieve some responsibility off of Josh Allen’s shoulders.

The Bills didn’t have much of a running game in Week 1, but Allen’s heroics from the quarterback position allowed the team to still beat one of the best defenses in the NFL like the Houston Texans. However, the Lions pose a different threat. They have a very explosive offense, so running the ball effectively will allow the Bills to minimize the risk of having to defend against Detroit.

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Bills RB depth chart vs Lions

The Bills have a very good trifecta of running backs, though one stands above the other two as the clear workhorse. James Cook is a three-down back, but he had quite a shy performance in Week 1. This is the depth chart for the game vs. Lions:

James Cook III Ray Davis Ty Johnson

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Lions RB depth chart vs Bills

Contrary to the Bills, the Lions had an outstanding rushing offense in Week 1 against the Saints. In fact, the Lions might have the best running back in the NFL in Jahmyr Gibbs, who blasted New Orleans for 156 yards, two touchdowns, and 29 carries. This is the full depth chart vs Bills: