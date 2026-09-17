Is Ty Johnson playing today for Bills vs Lions on TNF in 2026 NFL Week 2?

Ty Johnson was labeled questionable to play for the Buffalo Bills as they host the Detroit Lions in Week 2's Thursday Night Football game.

Ty Johnson is one of the three running backs on the Buffalo Bills roster. However, as they prepare to play against the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season, he is questionable, so will he suit up or not?

For the Lions, Isiah Pacheco is not playing due to a back surgery. Meanwhile, Ty Johnson is officially listed as questionable with a hamstring injury on the Bills final Week 2 injury report.

His exact status will not be finalized until the team releases its official inactives list roughly 90 minutes before the kickoff on Thursday Night Football. However, he could be suiting up after he logged three straight days of limited participation during the short week of practice leading up to this game vs Lions. If he does, it’s likely in a limited capacity.

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Ty Johnson is not the RB1 of the Bills

While he is a cherished member of the roster since 2023, Johnson is by no means the main back on the Bills RB depth chart vs Lions. If he is able to play, he will be the third RB in the pecking order, behind James Cook III and Ray Davis.

Here's a look at Ty Johnson during the individual portion of #Bills practice today.



Johnson missing the opener Sunday with a hamstring injury. pic.twitter.com/3Ud1bYUnJE — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) September 15, 2026

Johnson was inactive in Week 1 due to the same lingering hamstring issue. However, Johnson will clearly want to have a say in the first game inside the Bills’ new Highmark Stadium.

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Ty Johnson’s stats with the Bills and history with the Lions

Johnson will face —if able to play— the team that drafted him in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. After one year with the Lions, Johnson spent three with the Jets before arriving to the Bills. These are his stats for Buffalo in three seasons: