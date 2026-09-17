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Why is DJ Moore out of the Bills vs Lions TNF game in Week 2?

DJ Moore left the game between the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions due to injury.

DJ Moore #2 of the Buffalo Bills
© Timothy T Ludwig/Getty ImagesDJ Moore #2 of the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are very explosive on offense, even though they seemingly lost wideout DJ Moore due to a shoulder injury. Now ruled out, the newest WR on the roster won’t return against the Detroit Lions.

DJ Moore fell hard when targeted in the endzone by Josh Allen. He couldn’t grab the ball and fell with all his bodyweight on his shoulder. He was immediately in pain and was taken to the locker room for X-Rays.

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According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, “WR DJ Moore, who landed hard on his shoulder, is questionable to return with a shoulder injury and a stinger.” This would be a massive blow for the future of the Bills, if Moore ends up missing time.

Moore was brought to be the WR1 of the Bills

Despite the Bills moving the chains with ease vs. the Lions, it’s a reality that Moore was a key component going forward. After all, he was expected to serve as the WR1 of the team and first option for Josh Allen in the passing game.

The stinger —also called a burner or brachial plexus neuropraxia— is a temporary nerve injury that causes a sharp, burning pain shooting from the neck and shoulder down the arm. However, the concerning injury is the whether it’s an AC sprain or a clavicle fracture.

See also

How much did the new Highmark Stadium cost the Buffalo Bills?

Bills WR depth chart without DJ Moore

Without DJ Moore, the Buffalo Bills’ wide receiver group relies on Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer, and Greg Dortch. However, in terms of relevance, the pecking order must include the tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox. This would be the order of all receivers available:

  1. Khalil Shakir
  2. Dalton Kincaid
  3. Keon Coleman
  4. Dawson Knox
  5. Joshua Palmer
  6. Greg Dortch
Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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