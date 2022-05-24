The Steelers want everything to be perfect for the 2022 upcoming season and one of the best ways to start a new era is with a new general manager. Check here who are the six candidates.

Kevin Colbert is no longer the general manager of the Pittsburgh Steelers, after nearly 22 years his career has come to an end. But Colbert's legacy will never be forgotten, he is one of the men who led the franchise to win two Super Bowl.

Colbert's departure was close especially after Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement from the NFL, but so far there is no candidate as good as him to fill the GM position, although it is rumored that Colbert personally recommended Brandon Hunt.

Colbert's first job with the Steers was as Director of Football Operation from 2000 to 2010, after those first ten years Colbert became the General Manager of the Steelers from 2010 to 2022, in addition to being the Vice President of the franchise.

The six candidates for Steelers' GM position

The interview process is over, very few were the lucky ones to be called for a second interview and the list was reduced to only six candidates including two who have experience working with the Steelers such as Brandon Hunt and Omar Khan. It is highly likely that one of the two will be the new GM since they both know the franchise inside out.

1. Brandon Hunt (Steelers scout)

2. Omar Khan (Steeler cap specialist)

3. Doug Whaley (Former Buffalo Bills General Manager)

4. Andy Weidl (Philadelphia Eagles VP of Player Personnel)

5. John Spytek (Tampa Bay Buccaneers VP of Player Personnel)

6. Ryan Cowden (Tennessee Titans VP of Player Personnel)

Andy Weidl is another 'favorite' candidate to win the GM job, but Steelers fans are rooting for the people they already know and those are Hunt and Khan, in case neither of them is selected they are likely to get raises so they don't leave the franchise.

