The Kansas City Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in five years on Sunday. But somehow, that wasn’t enough to make people forget about Travis Kelce yelling at and bumping into head coach Andy Reid. In fact, even Brett Favre shared his thoughts on the incident.

During the second quarter of the game, with the Chiefs losing to the San Francisco 49ers, the veteran tight end was seen furious at Reid for taking him out of the field before Isiah Pacheco fumbled the ball.

Until then, Kelce had only one catch on one target for a gain of one yard. Both the player and Reid made it clear it’s all water under the bridge now, and Favre understands that emotions just got out of control for a second.

“Emotions play a big part of it, and sometimes they get the best of you, and that’s what happened there,” Favre told Jason Whitlock, via the Daily Mail. “It just was the biggest stage in the football world and he does that to arguably, maybe the greatest coach in history. You just can’t do that.“

The former Super Bowl champion with the Green Bay Packers clarified that Kelce’s reaction was out of line, but also knows the 34-year-old was just being passionate. And that’s exactly how both Reid and Kelce see it as well.

Reid, Kelce have no bad blood over sideline situation

While Kelce’s moment of rage gave a lot to talk about even days after the game, both he and Reid have moved on from it. The 65-year-old said the contact looked worse than it was, showing nothing but love for his player.

“He caught me off balance,” Reid said, via ESPN. “I wasn’t watching. He was really coming over [and saying], ‘Just put me in, I’ll score. I’ll score.’ So, that’s really what it was. I love that. It’s not the first time. I appreciate him. The part I love is he loves to play the game and he wants to help his team win. It’s not a selfish thing. That’s not what it is. I understand that. As much as he bumps into me, I get after him and we understand that. He just caught me off balance.”

Kelce, meanwhile, regretted his actions and made it crystal clear how much he appreciates Reid. The Chiefs star explained his reaction had nothing to do with the coach’s decisions nor his stats at that point of the game. Instead, he was just frustrated with the Chiefs’ offensive struggles as a whole.

“I didn’t care about my catches,” Kelce said. “I just wanted to … I wanted the score to be different. Coach has asked us to speak our minds and I just wanted to let him know how much passion I had for this team. He’s one of the best leaders of men I’ve ever seen in my life. And he’s helped me a lot with that, with channeling that emotion, with channeling that passion. I owe my entire career to that guy and being able to kind of control how emotional I get and just love him.”