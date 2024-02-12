Travis Kelce set the record straight on his sideline outburst during the first half of Super Bowl LVIII, when he was seen yelling and bumping into Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

“I didn’t care about my catches,” Kelce said, via ESPN. “I just wanted to … I wanted the score to be different. Coach has asked us to speak our minds and I just wanted to let him know how much passion I had for this team.”

The moment took place in the second quarter, when Isiah Pacheco fumbled a ball while Kelce was on the sidelines. Reid pulled the tight end out before losing possession, and the 34-year-old was furious as he wasn’t on the field.

Of course, the moment went viral in a matter of seconds and it looked like there was something wrong between them. However, Kelce made it clear his reaction was just a way of showing Reid how much he wanted to be on the game, and the coach said he saw it that way too. Besides, Kelce heaped massive praise on the coach, whom he deems instrumental for his career.

“He’s one of the best leaders of men I’ve ever seen in my life,” Kelce said about Reid. “And he’s helped me a lot with that, with channeling that emotion, with channeling that passion. I owe my entire career to that guy and being able to kind of control how emotional I get and just love him.“

Chiefs are not done yet

While Reid said the situation looked worse than it really was, as Kelce caught him “off balance” at the moment of the outburst, the coach also warned he’s not planning to retire anytime soon.

“Yeah. … Sure. I’m mad at [Bill] Belichick and Pete [Carroll]. Now I get asked all those questions,” Reid said when asked if he could confirm he would be back for the 2024 season.

This only fuels the Chiefs’ excitement ahead of next year. However, it’s still too soon to move on from the recent success to be thinking about another campaign. In the meantime, Kelce and company are already enjoying being considered a new dynasty.

“I know this is one of the greatest teams of all time, to go back-to-back,” Kelce said. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity that I’ve been able to go through three times now and it gets sweeter and sweeter every time. You can call us a dynasty. You can call us whatever you want. I know what we’ve got is something more special than really what you’ve seen in the NFL.”