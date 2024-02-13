Travis Kelce yelling and bumping into Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid continues to be a talking point in the NFL even days after the 2024 Super Bowl. Tom Brady, for instance, has recently reacted to the viral moment on his ‘Let’s Go!’ podcast.

“There’s always little family issues and of course I don’t mind seeing it ’cause I was a part of a lot of those things,” Brady said, via the New York Post. “Emotions are so high. You are definitely not centered and balanced. You’re not in a meditative state at that point. You are fully determined to go out there and to win. So I think a lot of the things that are said during the games, people should just let them fly off their back.“

Kelce’s moment of rage took place in the first half of the big game, when Isiah Pacheco fumbled a ball in the second quarter. The veteran tight end, who had been taken out of the field by Reid, had just one yard on one catch by then.

Brady praises Reid’s reaction, defends Kelce

Apart from downplaying the incident, Brady was impressed with the way Reid handled the situation. Far from getting mad at Kelce, the Chiefs coach let it go and kept his mind on the game. Later, Reid said the contact was not that terrible.

“I actually think coach Reid handled it just awesome, like he always does, ’cause he just said, ‘I was a little off balance and Travis is such a competitor.’ And I love that because it just speaks to his leadership ability,” Brady said.

Brady, whose seventh and final Super Bowl victory came against Reid’s Chiefs, kept on praising the Kansas City coach for not being dramatic about Kelce’s reaction, which he deems perfectly normal for a player that wants to win.

“It speaks to the self-confidence that coach Reid has in himself, too, ’cause he doesn’t take that personally at all,” Brady said. “He doesn’t look at that and feel like someone offended him. He takes it for what it is and doesn’t make it more than it is and doesn’t see someone’s trying to belittle him. Travis is not trying to do any of those things. He’s just trying to be fired up and stay in the moment.”