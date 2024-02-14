The Kansas City Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in five years on Sunday, but one of the biggest storylines after the game has been Travis Kelce‘s sideline outburst against Andy Reid. In fact, even the tight end’s brother Jason had something to say about it.

“You crossed the line. I think we can both agree on that,” Jason said in the latest episode of the Kelce brothers’ podcast New Heights. “Let’s be honest, the yelling in his face, too, is over the top. I think there are better ways to handle this, retrospectively.”

In the second quarter of the game, Kelce yelled and bumped into Reid as the coach took him out of the field before Isiah Pacheco fumbled the ball. The situation didn’t escalate any further, and the Chiefs went on to beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime.

But Kelce was not having a great night by then, with just one catch for one yard. The 34-year-old, however, said he wasn’t angry about his stats, but his frustration was more related to the Chiefs’ offensive struggles in general. And while Jason made it clear Travis’ went a bit too far, he understands his brother was just being passionate at that moment.

“I’m not trying to make this situation acceptable, but this is what happens when you have highly motivated passionate individuals,” Jason said. “This doesn’t happen if you and Andy aren’t as close as you are. That’s what nobody (expletive) knows. The reason this happens is because you two love each other so much and respect each other so much that you feel open enough to have an interaction like this.”

No bad blood at all between Travis Kelce, Andy Reid

While the incident made a lot of headlines this week, it wasn’t such a big deal for Kelce or Reid. While the Chiefs coach made it clear he never got angry at the player, the tight end regretted his reaction as he has nothing but love for Reid.

“I talked to Coach Reid about it and we kind of chuckled about it. I couldn’t be more proud of being his product on the field and I couldn’t be more proud of where we’ve come as a team since I got here in 2013. I just love playing for the guy,” Kelce said. “Unfortunately, sometimes my passion comes out where it looks like it’s negativity, but I’m grateful that he knows it’s all because I want to win this thing with him more than anything.”

Tom Brady also weighed in on the situation, defending Kelce while praising Reid for the way he handled things. The Chiefs winning the game didn’t seem to be enough to put this episode to bed, which is why Reid and Kelce made sure to let everyone know this hasn’t affected their relationship at all.