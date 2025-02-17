Trending topics:
Former Broncos Super Bowl champion makes blunt admission about potential arrival of Deebo Samuel to Denver

The potential arrival of Deebo Samuel to the Denver Broncos prompted a response from a former Super Bowl champion from Super Bowl 50.

By Matías Persuh

Deebo Samuel and Seal attend SiriusXM on radio row at Super Bowl LIX on February 07, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
© Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXMDeebo Samuel and Seal attend SiriusXM on radio row at Super Bowl LIX on February 07, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Undoubtedly, Deebo Samuel‘s saga with the San Francisco 49ers will be a major talking point this NFL offseason. The talented Bay Area player still has an uncertain future, though many believe he won’t be under the command of Kyle Shanahan for much longer. The Denver Broncos were one of the potential destinations for the WR, a move that doesn’t entirely convince a former Super Bowl champion alongside Peyton Manning.

Chris Harris Jr., the talented cornerback who became a champion with the Broncos in Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers, isn’t entirely convinced that Deebo Samuel’s arrival in Denver is the right move at this moment.

In a recent post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account @ChrisHarrisJr, the four-time Pro Bowler and former player for the Chargers and Saints stated that the position is already well represented by Marvin Mims Jr.

“Deebo to Denver makes zero sense when we already have Mims,” Harris Jr. firmly stated.

Chris Harris Jr

Chris Harris #25 of the Denver Broncos smiles as he warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High on December 22, 2019 in Denver, Colorado.

Nonetheless, it’s important to note that Samuel’s future in the NFL remains uncertain, so his potential arrival in Denver is still just a rumor. For now, the wide receiver has requested a trade before the start of the season, prompting several teams to set their sights on him.

Sean Payton knows the potential of Marvin Mims Jr.

Since his arrival to the Denver Broncos, Marvin Mims Jr.’s outstanding performance has earned him two consecutive Pro Bowl selections. Sean Payton, the team’s head coach, knows that the former Oklahoma Sooners player still has a lot to prove.

In a recent appearance on Kate Adams’ Up & Adams Show, the experienced coach made it clear that the Broncos have great potential in that department: “We’re stronger [at receiver] than some would think.”

Additionally, he shared his thoughts on Mims: “He’s one of those elite players with the ball in his hands. So, if he’s an elite returner, let’s create a return on offense.”

“I would say one player that we saw grow exponentially this year would be Marvin Mims,” Payton told Adams. “We saw him as a great returner a year ago, a Pro Bowl returner, and there was a series of games this year where this player as a receiver just got better and better.”

matías persuh
Matías Persuh

