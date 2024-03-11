Russell Wilson is going through one of the most challenging moments of his career after being released by the Denver Broncos. Although he is financially secure following that historic trade with the Seattle Seahawks, the veteran quarterback wants to prove that he can still win a Super Bowl.

In recent days, rumors surrounding Wilson have not ceased with a long list of interested teams considering the salary for the veteran quarterback is a bargain. The Atlanta Falcons, the New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers were among them.

Now, if Russell Wilson regains the level that made him an NFL star, a team could suddenly become a contender in an attempt to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

What will be the next team of Russell Wilson?

Russell Wilson announced on social media that his next team will be the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s a one-year contract and the Denver Broncos will still pay him almost $38 million as they have to absorb most of the money. Meanwhile, Mike Tomlin’s team only has to put $1.2 million in salary for 2024.

Last Friday, the veteran quarterback paid a visit to Pittsburgh and several reports indicated that he had lengthy discussions with new offensive coordinator, Arthur Smith.

It seems that the meeting was indeed a success, as Wilson excitedly confirmed on his X account that he is ready for his 13th season in the NFL, playing for coach Tomlin. “Year 13. Grateful. @steelers”

Who will be the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024?

Since the end of last season, Mike Tomlin and general manager, Omar Khan, had warned that they would sign a quarterback to compete for the starting job with Kenny Pickett. They have fulfilled that promise.

Pickett had a challenging second year with inconsistent performances and an ankle injury that sidelined him toward the end of the season. After the disappointment of Mitch Trubisky as backup, Mason Rudolph led the team to the playoffs, raising questions about what would happen with the team if a veteran quarterback were in charge.

Considering that Russell Wilson is a Super Bowl champion, everything points out to an open competition during training camp and the preseason to determine the starter. The battle will be between Pickett and Wilson since Rudolph is a free agent and may not continue with the team.