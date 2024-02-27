The relationship between the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson might have come to an end. The quarterback recently revealed a shocking attempt of extortion from the team, alleging illegal practices from the front office directed towards him.

With the free agency market around the corner, it seems like Russell Wilson will test it for the first time in his career. The quarterback has had a rough time in Denver, and the team is reportedly interested in parting ways with him.

Wilson’s situation has experienced a lot of ups and downs recently. Despite the possibility of him staying in Colorado, the quarterback may have ended his relationship with the team after making a surprising revelation about the club.

Russell Wilson throws the Broncos under the bus, unveils illegal practices within the team

Russell Wilson’s tenure with the Denver Broncos has not lived up to expectations. He arrived with high hopes, as the team sought his leadership to bring success after struggling with the quarterback position in recent years.

Even though his second year in Denver was decent, the team decided to end his season earlier. Sean Payton benched Wilson for the last two games of the regular campaign, which definitely shocked everyone.

Following this move, it was revealed that the Broncos were attempting to prevent Russell Wilson from sustaining an injury. His contract stipulates that if he fails the medical exams scheduled for March, the team would owe him $37 million.

From the team’s perspective, it was a clever move. However, Russell Wilson has now revealed that the organization extorted him with this clause, exposing illegal practices from the team’s front office.

“As you (Brandon Marshall) mentioned earlier, that’s when I got that call, and I was like, ‘I’m confused; what’s going on?’ I didn’t believe it at first,” Wilson said on the ‘I AM ATHLETE’ podcast. “I was like, ‘This can’t be real.’ And I got that call, like, ‘Hey, we’re going to bench you for the next nine games if you don’t change your injury guarantee

“They want to push back my injury guarantee and remove it for the rest of the year, that way, if I get injured, they don’t have to pay it.”

Marshall, a former Broncos player, informed him that this was an illegal procedure by the team. The former wide receiver acknowledged that the clause protected him, as an injury could end his career in an instant.

Where will Russell Wilson play in the 2024 NFL season?

Russell Wilson’s situation is completely uncertain. While the quarterback recently said that he would like to stay in Denver, these words could have ended his relationship with the team for good.

According to reports, the Steelers, Falcons, Raiders, among other teams, could be interested in hiring Wilson. However, they must wait to see if Denver releases him or decides to give him one more chance.