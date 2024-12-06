Jameis Winston has struggled to reduce turnovers throughout his career. Now, the Cleveland Browns quarterback has finally shared his thoughts on being labeled a high-interception player.

In 2015, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers used their 1st-overall pick to draft Jameis Winston. As the 2013 Heisman Trophy winner, he entered the NFL with high expectations and was widely regarded as a top prospect.

Unfortunately, Winston’s career hasn’t lived up to the hype. He has only had two winning seasons, and his biggest challenge remains his high turnover rate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jameis Winston opens up about his reputation for throwing interceptions

During his college career, Winston wowed audiences with his talent. In 2013, he led Florida State to a BCS National Championship, earning the Heisman Trophy thanks to an incredible season.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Browns re-sign Jameis Winston's backup just days after his release

That year, Winston threw for 4,057 yards, 40 touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions. This stellar performance made him a top prospect, and when he declared for the 2015 NFL Draft, the Buccaneers eagerly selected him with the No. 1 pick.

Advertisement

However, the Bucs may have overlooked some red flags from his 2014 season. Winston threw for 25 touchdowns but also had 18 interceptions—an issue he carried into the NFL and has struggled to correct.

Advertisement

In 10 seasons, Winston has thrown for 152 touchdowns but also 106 interceptions. This turnover-prone reputation has followed him, and he has now addressed this lingering concern.

Jameis Winston, quarterback of the Cleveland Browns

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I just had some unfortunate turnovers, and turnovers, they can change the outcome of a football game,” Jameis Winston said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “So talking to them, just, ‘Man, Jameis, keep focusing on your decisions. Keep on playing, Jameis. Don’t let that define you.’ And that’s what I’m doing right now in my career. I’m not going to let a narrative of turnovers define who I am.”

Who holds the record for most interceptions in NFL history?

While Winston’s 106 career interceptions are significant, he is far from holding the NFL record for most turnovers by a quarterback.

Advertisement

see also Browns News: Jerry Jeudy sends message to Broncos on being booed in Denver

That record belongs to Brett Favre, who threw 336 interceptions during his career. He is followed by George Blanda, who trails Favre by a considerable margin of 59 interceptions.

Advertisement

SurveyShould the Browns keep Jameis Winston in 2025? Should the Browns keep Jameis Winston in 2025? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE