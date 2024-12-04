Building a reliable quarterbacks’ room seems to be a challenging task for the Cleveland Browns. Once again, the AFC North team has re-signed a signal-caller who had been released just two days earlier and served as Jameis Winston’s backup.

The Browns have made several questionable decisions regarding the quarterback position in recent years. Most notably, the club moved on from Baker Mayfield to acquire Deshaun Watson, a decision where Mayfield appears to have come out on top.

After his release, Mayfield found success with the Buccaneers, solidifying himself as a reliable quarterback. Conversely, Watson has struggled a lot in Cleveland, and his tenure with the team seems to be nearing its end.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Browns welcome back Jameis Winston’s backup QB just two days after his release

Ahead of the 2024 NFL season, the Browns were viewed by many as potential dark horses. Fans anticipated a breakout season from Deshaun Watson, whom the team acquired from the Texans in exchange for three first-round picks.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Sean Payton delivers stern warning to Broncos players after ugly win vs. Browns

Unfortunately for Browns fans, expectations couldn’t have been further from reality. Watson was already underperforming when a torn Achilles ended his season, forcing the team to rely on Jameis Winston as the starter.

Advertisement

Winston, however, has exceeded expectations. His strong performances have led analysts to speculate that the Browns might move on from Watson entirely and retain Winston as their starter next season. Meanwhile, issues surrounding the backup quarterback persist.

Advertisement

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is currently listed as QB2, but the Browns seem unconvinced of his ability to step in if Winston were unavailable. This concern prompted them to re-sign a quarterback they had released just days ago.

Bailey Zappe, quarterback of the Cleveland Browns

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before their Week 13 game against the Broncos on Monday, the Browns released Bailey Zappe. Just two days later, the team announced his return, though he is expected to remain inactive on gameday.

What could Jameis Winston’s next contract look like?

As of now, Jameis Winston’s future with the Browns is uncertain. The team must first resolve its situation with Deshaun Watson before deciding on their plans for the 2025 season.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Browns cut ties with Jameis Winston's backup to add a new player

All signs point to Winston staying in Cleveland. He is currently on a one-year, $4 million deal, but his strong performances this season have sparked reports that he could sign a two-year contract worth between $10 million and $15 million.

Advertisement

SurveyShould the Browns draft a quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft? Should the Browns draft a quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE