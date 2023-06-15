With Tom Brady retiring for good, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has a big decision to make this offseason. Who will replace the legendary quarterback who led them to Super Bowl glory, Kyle Trask or Baker Mayfield?

The 2021 second-round pick has been with the team for a while now, so he knows the playbook and has also been learning closely from the GOAT in the past two years. But to actually take the team’s reins is completely different.

The 2018 first-overall pick, on the other hand, is a far more experienced signal-caller who can still be the player he once was. Bowles, however, is not planning to name his starting quarterback anytime soon.

Todd Bowles says he will name Tom Brady’s successor later this summer

“Sometime during camp or right after there will be a decision made,” Bowles said earlier this week, via The Associated Press. “It’s still a competition right now. We’re not going to award (anybody) in shorts and T-shirts. In any competition, there’s waiting involved. You have to see who wins.”

Since the Bucs seized the opportunity to sign Mayfield as a free agent this year, many believe the former Rams QB will be handed the baton. However, he will have to win the job, because it looks like it’s still up for grabs.