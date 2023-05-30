It is not easy to replace Tom Brady, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming to realize that. The NFC South team added Baker Mayfield to compete with Kyle Trask to be the starting quarterback this year, but this fight is really looking bad for the franchise.

Tom Brady left a huge space to fill at Tampa Bay. The legendary quarterback won one Super Bowl with the Buccaneers, but he decided to retire after the 2022 season, leaving the starter role open for a new player.

Tampa Bay didn’t really have too many options. The team was not interested in trading up to get a quarterback in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, so that’s why they decided to sign Baker Mayfield to compete against Kyle Trask for the job available.

Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask show huge problems to lead the Bucs offense

Once Tom Brady announced his retirement, Buccaneers fans knew that hard times were coming. The legendary quarterback was able to give them another Vince Lombardi trophy, so the expectations were high on whoever would replace him for the 2023 campaign.

Kyle Trask spent last season as Brady’s backup. However, the team’s front office decided to sign a new quarterback in free agency. That’s where they found Baker Mayfield, a player with experience as a starter who wouldn’t have much trouble adapting to a new squad.

However, it seems like the Buccaneers might have a lot of problems with their quarterbacks this year. Recently, both Mayfield and Trask were caught on camera having a lot of problems to reach their targets during the team’s practices.

These troubles seem to not be changing at all. In another video, Mayfield and Trask were seen throwing some really bad passes to their receivers. Todd Bowles, the team’s head coach, said that both quarterbacks had the same amount of 1st-team repetitions, indicating that there’s no clear winner of the starter role as of today.