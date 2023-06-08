A few months ago, Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL. After a disappointing season with the Buccaneers, the 45-year old quarterback said goodbye. “I’m retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so, I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.”

Tom Brady was selected by the Patriots with the famous 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. After Drew Bledsoe got injured, Brady received the opportunity by head coach Bill Belichick and the rest is history. Six Super Bowls won with New England and one more with Tampa to become the greatest player ever.

Now, considering his importance as the best quarterback of all time, the NFL requested him a very special mission to prevent gambling among players in the league.

Tom Brady’s special message about gambling

This has been a really complicated subject for the NFL as five players have already been punished. Quintez Cephus and C.J. Moore of the Detroit Lions, as well as Shaka Toney of the Washington Commanders, are suspended indefinitely through at least the conclusion of the 2023 season for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season. These players may petition for reinstatement at the conclusion of the 2023 season.

Meanwhile, Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams of the Detroit Lions are suspended for the team’s first six regular season games of the 2023 season. However, they can participate in all offseason and preseason activities, including preseason games.

As a consequence, according to a report from 9 News, the NFL requested Tom Brady to be part of an educational video for players in order to avoid problems with gambling. This material will be shown throughout the league facilities. If the legend speaks, the young ones might listen.

The information points out that Brady emphasizes during the introductory part of the video how important is not to waste such a big opportunity as playing in the NFL. Furthermore, he speaks loud and clear about the negative effects of gambling as an individual and for the team.

Brady’s message encourage players to follow the two basic rules. They cannot gamble in games related to the NFL and they cannot gamble at any sport if they’re still at the team’s facility or traveling with the organization. In such a complicated matter for the league, the GOAT came to the rescue.