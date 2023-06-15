Baker Mayfield is set to have another chance to prove himself as a worthy starter in the NFL. Unfortunately, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could quickly make him feel uncomfortable, as they have signed the quarterback’s biggest enemy in football.

The 2023 season will be a huge challenge for Baker Mayfield. The former 1st-overall pick was signed to a 1-year deal, and he needs to have an extraordinary campaign to convince the Buccaneers to offer him a contract extension.

As of today, the competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask for the starter role doesn’t have a clear winner. Both quarterbacks have struggled to lead the team’s offense in the minicamp, proving why Tampa Bay still misses Tom Brady a lot.

Baker Mayfield is set to be a starting quarterback once again. The Buccaneers signed the free agent once Tom Brady announced his retirement, and the former Browns player was the perfect option for them, financially speaking.

Tampa Bay is striving to assemble a formidable roster for the upcoming 2023 season. However, the team has recently taken a daring gamble by signing a player who was Baker Mayfield’s biggest rival during his college football years.

The Buccaneers signed Rodrigo Blankenship to be the team’s kicker in the upcoming season. The former Indianapolis Colts player has history with Mayfield, as he defeated the quarterback in the 2018 Rose Bowl CFP Semifinal.

“I still don’t like you,” the quarterback said to the kicker when they met during practice. In 2018, Blankenship’s Georgia Bulldogs defeated Mayfield’s Oklahoma Sooners with a final score of 54-48.