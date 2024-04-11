O.J. Simpson, one of the most controversial figures in the history of the United States, died at the age of 76.

O.J. Simpson was one of the greatest athletes in college football and the NFL. However, all of that was tainted when he was accused in 1994 of murdering his former wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

While playing for USC, Simpson won the Heisman Trophy in 1968 and became the No.1 overall pick for the Buffalo Bills in 1969 where he played for 11 seasons receiving the MVP Award in 1973.

That year, O.J. Simpson was the first player in history with more than 2000 rushing yards in a single season. In 1978, the star was signed by the San Francisco 49ers and his career ended a year later.

What was O.J. Simpson’s cause of death?

Last year, O.J. Simpson announced that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. This Thursday, through an official statement in X, the family of the former player confirmed that was the cause of death.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”