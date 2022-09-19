One of the most popular fandoms in the NFL is undoubtedly the Bills Mafia. Buffalo's followers have acquired quite a reputation through viral videos that make them totally unique.

The 2022 NFL season has started and of course all the supporters are trying to do their best to help their teams win every single game. One of the most popular fanbases of the league is the Bills Mafia, Buffalo's followers. They are known for their craziness and passionate reactions to whatever the team does on the field, so here's their story.

The Buffalo Bills are living a great moment nowadays. They managed to win the AFC East last season and end the New England Patriots' dominance, which was the best possible situation for their supporters.

Now, entering the 2022 NFL season, Buffalo is seen, once again, as one of the main contenders for the Super Bowl. But of course this would not be possible without their fanbase: the Bills Mafia.

What's the story behind Bills Mafia, Buffalo Bills' fanbase?

The first time it was mentioned the term Bills Mafia was in 2010, when Stevie Johnson, Buffalo's wide receiver, mentioned it on Twitter after he dropped a game-winning touchdown. Then, someone remembered it and used it years after.

At first, the fanbase embraced it, but nobody thought they would become one of the most passionate cheering groups in the NFL. They have been under the spotlight thanks to their crazy actions in every single game of their team.

In the Bills' tailgates, these fans go viral every weekend thanks to their risky actions. Some of them break tables, become wrestlers or just yell (a lot) to cheer their team.