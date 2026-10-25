How many fans are attending Saints vs Steelers in Paris, France, today for 2026 NFL Week 7?

The Saints and Steelers bring NFL action to Stade de France for a historic Week 7 clash in Paris. With fans traveling from across the globe, the crowd will be a major part of this landmark game in France.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints are expected to play in front of a full crowd of approximately 82,000 fans at Stade de France in Paris on Sunday, October 25, for the NFL’s historic Week 7 matchup.

According to NFL executive Brett Gosper, around 70% of tickets were purchased locally, while approximately 20% of attendees were expected to travel from the United States and another 10% from elsewhere in Europe.

The league has said it does not formally announce sellouts, but he confirmed the stadium would be full. The game marks the league’s first regular-season contest in France, adding a new European destination to its international schedule.

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What is the capacity of Stade de France for Saints vs. Steelers?

Stade de France will use its full capacity to host NFL fans, who will come from all over the world for the Steelers vs. Saints, the first game in France. The stadium can accommodate up to 82,000 fans in its seats.

Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Pittsburgh Steelers (Source: Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Located in Saint-Denis, just north of Paris, Stade de France is the country’s largest stadium. Opened in 1998, it has hosted major international events, including the 1998 FIFA World Cup final, UEFA Champions League finals and competitions during the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

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The league is bringing American football to one of Europe’s most prominent sporting venues as part of its continued international expansion, with the game scheduled to kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET (2:30 p.m. local time).

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