Caleb Downs brings versatility to Jerry Jones’ Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones made some intriguing moves in the latest Draft to strengthen his defense, including selecting Caleb Downs. While the plan is to use him primarily as a safety, the former Ohio State Buckeyes player believes he can help the Dallas Cowboys at multiple positions on the field.

“I would say I’m a defensive player,” Downs said the GBAG Nation show on 105.3 The Fan. “Being able to play near the line of scrimmage, being able to play in the second level, third level, being able to do a lot of different things. You say a weapon, I would just say a full-rounded player.

“If you’re a full-rounded player that can make plays in all facets of your defense and make your defense better, that’s who you want on your team. Not necessarily, oh, I want somebody to be able to set the edge. That’s great, but if he doesn’t necessarily make the play, then it doesn’t matter. At the end of the day, you want playmakers, and that’s what I am.”

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Evidently, Downs’ arrival to America’s Team will bring more solutions than problems heading into what’s to come. Where will Brian Schottenheimer ultimately give him more playing time during games?

Caleb Downs celebrates after being selected eleventh overall pick by the Dallas Cowboys.

Downs’ college football career

During his dominant tenure with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Caleb Downs solidified his reputation as the most versatile defensive weapon in college football. In 2025, he anchored the secondary with elite production, recording 78 total tackles, 3 interceptions, and 8 pass breakups, all while allowing a sub-50.0 passer rating when targeted.

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Beyond his traditional safety role, Downs showcased incredible positional flexibility by logging significant snaps at nickel corner and even playing as a hybrid linebacker in sub-packages, utilizing his high-level processing to disrupt both the run and the pass. His impact extended to special teams as well, where he remained a dangerous return threat, ultimately earning him the Jim Thorpe Award and cementing his status as a top-tier prospect for the Dallas Cowboys.

Caleb Downs #2.

Jerry Jones’ defense gains strength

The Dallas Cowboys aggressively overhauled their defense in the 2026 NFL Draft, with Jerry Jones orchestrating a series of strategic moves to secure elite talent. Jones made a bold statement by trading up to the No. 11 overall pick to land standout safety Caleb Downs, calling him a “prize” for the organization.

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The team continued its defensive-heavy approach by selecting explosive edge rusher Malachi Lawrence in the first round and adding versatile linebacker Jaishawn Barham on Day 2.

By using six of their seven total picks on defensive prospects, Jerry Jones and the front office successfully addressed key personnel needs, aiming to transform the unit into a more physical and cohesive force for the upcoming season.