Jacoby Brissett makes telling minicamp decision as Cardinals contract battle continues

Jacoby Brissett wants to play for the Arizona Cardinals in the upcoming 2026 season, and he isn't letting an ongoing contract dispute stand in his way.

Jacoby Brissett is ready to show up for the Arizona Cardinals. The veteran quarterback has decided to let the franchise know that he will not miss the upcoming mandatory minicamp, choosing to report despite ongoing tension surrounding his contract situation.

“Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett plans to report to minicamp this week despite a contract impasse with the team, sources tell Josh Weinfuss and me. How much he does on the field remains uncertain. Brissett is due a $4.9M salary and wants a raise,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on X.

While Brissett is scheduled to make $4.9 million this season, that below-market figure is likely a major incentive for him to keep fighting for his spot. By showing up, he proves his commitment to the team while keeping the pressure on management to move contract talks in the right direction and secure him a raise.

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A Career Year in Arizona Fueling Leverage

Brissett’s strong 2025 campaign is the primary catalyst for his contract demands. While the Cardinals struggled to a 1-11 record in his 12 starts, Brissett put up impressive individual numbers, throwing for 23 touchdowns against just eight interceptions. He also set a career-high with 3,366 passing yards, stats that clearly have him feeling confident about what he can accomplish in his second year with the system.

"I would love to have Jacoby here. He was the guy who got me all those yards and catches last year. I would love to have him here, but he's dealing with something right now."



Trey McBride on QB Jacoby Brissett



(via @RapSheet) #RiseUpRedSea pic.twitter.com/TkY92gj6KR — SleeperCardinals (@SleeperAZCards) June 2, 2026

As a 10-year NFL veteran, Brissett has never been unleashed as a passer quite like this. He completed 315 of 485 attempts (a efficient 64.9% completion rate), proving that his arm talent is elite and that he is ready to deliver if given the opportunity, whether in Arizona or elsewhere.

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If the Cardinals decide to move on from Brissett, they do have options in a post-Kyler Murray quarterback room. The depth chart features veteran Gardner Minshew II, rookie Carson Beck, and Kedon Slovis. Still, Brissett represents their most proven commodity, and how Arizona handles this dispute could shape the franchise’s trajectory for the 2026 season.