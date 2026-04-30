Jones, Cowboys could make Pickens highest-paid WR in NFL history, but only if he behaves

Drama may finally be over for the Dallas Cowboys. George Pickens has signed the $27.3 million franchise tag tender and will play on it throughout the 2026 NFL season. That is, however, if Jerry Jones doesn’t have a sudden change of heart and decides to trade the star wide receiver.

The star wideout had Dallas in limbo, but Pickens finally stayed true to Jones and the Cowboys. It took a while, but he put pen to paper on the franchise tag. If the relationship between Pickens and Jones’ Cowboys is indeed on good terms, reports suggest Dallas may unload a huge paycheck for Pickens next summer.

However, the deal lies in the hands of Pickens, whose off-the-field drama is a big reason why the Cowboys haven’t re-signed him to such an extension yet. If Pickens proves he can behave, there’s little reason to believe Jones wouldn’t welcome him back with open arms to AT&T Stadium—a.k.a. Jerry World.

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“If [Pickens] goes into this season, plays on the franchise tag, and has a repeat of last year—and I don’t mean on the field, I mean off the field—he will sign the biggest contract for a wide receiver in NFL history,” Andrew Hawkins stated on NFL Live. “And he would’ve earned it, and answered a lot of questions.”

George Pickens #3 of the Dallas Cowboys.

It’s up to Pickens

The ball is in Pickens’ court now. Obviously, Jones and the Cowboys are free to trade him at any moment if the right offer comes up, but they’ve shown no indication of being interested in trading Pickens. After all, the former second-round pick proved he can be a main target in Dallas’ offense.

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Last season, he led the Cowboys in receptions (93), receiving yards (1,429), and receiving touchdowns (9). He was also the team leader in big plays—20-plus-yard gains—with 22 such catches or runs after the catch. With CeeDee Lamb sidelined in several games, Pickens proved his worth. Most importantly, he showcased his professionalism and eased most concerns about his personality and off-the-field antics.

Aside from being benched—along with Lamb—in the opening series against the Las Vegas Raiders after being late to the team bus, Pickens stayed out of trouble all year long. If he can keep that up, Jones may pay him the big bucks in 2027.

Cowboys don’t want to re-sign Pickens right now

With Pickens under the franchise tag and the board’s reluctance to re-sign him before the 2026 NFL season, the Cowboys are essentially hitting all the green lights to complete a blockbuster trade. Pickens wants to stay in Dallas, so he won’t complain much so as not to force Jones’ hand.

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Simply put, Pickens must trust Jones will keep his word. Exactly like the Cowboys did when it was up to the wide receiver to come forward and sign the $27.3 million franchise tag.

Where Pickens’ contract ranks among NFL WRs

Entering the upcoming campaign, Pickens’ $27.3 million deal in 2026 ranks 15th among wide receivers in average per year (APY). Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the NFL with his $42.1 million APY contract with the Seattle Seahawks. Out of every big-name wide receiver across the league, only Pickens is set to enter a contract year. Nico Collins could give him a run for his (projected) money, but the Houston Texans’ star is under contract through 2027.

Thus, if Pickens stays the course and puts up another fantastic season with America’s Team, he could be in for a skyrocketing jump to the very top of that list. It’s up to him—and to Jerry Jones not to pull off a signature, unexpected trade.

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