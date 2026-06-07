Cowboys show confidence even after George Pickens’ decision amid contract frustration with Jerry Jones

George Pickens has skipped every voluntary offseason workout as frustration over his contract situation continues to grow.

The Dallas Cowboys continue to navigate a delicate situation with wide receiver George Pickens, who has been absent from all voluntary offseason activities as he waits for the long-term contract extension he hoped would arrive this year.

Pickens was acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers after a surprising trade before the 2025 season and immediately became one of the most productive players in Dallas’ offense. Following an outstanding year alongside Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, many around the league expected the talented receiver to cash in with a lucrative new deal.

Instead, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones chose a different route. Dallas used the franchise tag to prevent Pickens from reaching free agency, ensuring he remains with the team while delaying the massive payday the receiver was seeking. The situation has created obvious frustration as Pickens remains unable to earn a contract that reflects his production as a top wideout.

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Will George Pickens report to Cowboys minicamp?

The next key date in this standoff is June 16, when the Cowboys begin mandatory minicamp. Unlike the voluntary portion of the offseason program, players can face fines for missing mandatory activities.

Fortunately for Dallas, head coach Brian Schottenheimer appears confident that Pickens will be in attendance despite the contract dispute. “I expect he’ll be here. I think he’s in a good spot, but, again, I know he’s handling his business. I know he misses his teammates and we miss him too. You know how we feel about him. We love him. This is just part of the business.”

The situation bears some resemblance to the Cowboys’ previous contract battles with star players. Dallas faced significant criticism for delaying negotiations with Micah Parsons, and now the Cowboys find themselves dealing with another high-profile player unhappy with his contract status.

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Whether Jerry Jones eventually rewards Pickens with a long-term extension remains one of the biggest questions hanging over the franchise as training camp approaches.