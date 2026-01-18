The Chicago Bears will host the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional round of the 2026 NFL playoffs. Undoubtedly, the game is highly anticipated due to the great level that Caleb Williams and Matthew Stafford have shown.

Ben Johnson transformed the Bears and turned them into NFC North champions over the Green Bay Packers, the Detroit Lions, and the Minnesota Vikings. Additionally, perhaps most importantly, he restored Williams’ confidence after a very tough rookie year.

Meanwhile, Matthew Stafford is a strong candidate to be the NFL MVP and is looking to win the second Super Bowl of his career. He leads an explosive offense with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

What happens if Bears lose today against Rams in NFL playoffs?

If the Bears lose to the Rams today, they will be officially eliminated. In this scenario, the Seattle Seahawks would host Los Angeles in the NFC Championship game. It would be the third matchup between these teams this season.

What happens if the Bears win today against the Rams?

If the Bears get a win over the Los Angeles Rams, Chicago will face the Seattle Seahawks on the road in the NFC Championship game. Matthew Stafford’s team would be eliminated, and there might be rumors about the quarterback’s future due to his age and looming retirement.

What happens if Bears and Rams tie today?

If the Bears and Rams are tied today, the game would go to overtime. Each team would have at least one possession, but the game would end if the defense scores on the first drive. If the Rams or Bears do not score on that hypothetical first possession, or if the game remains tied, the next score wins.

What happens if Rams lose today against Bears in NFL playoffs?

The Los Angeles Rams would be officially eliminated, leaving both conference games set. In the AFC, the New England Patriots would visit the Denver Broncos, and in the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks would host the Bears.