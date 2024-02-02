Caleb Williams is poised to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft. The quarterback of the USC Trojans has dropped a massive hint about his potential destination, causing excitement among fans.

The 2024 NFL Draft is around the corner. For many fans, this moment is crucial for their teams, as a bad selection of players could start the path for a disappointing year for their club.

Currently, the Chicago Bears hold the first overall pick in the upcoming draft. Everyone is wondering what will they do, as the team’s fans are desperate for success and this selection could guide them to it.

Caleb Williams hints at the possibility of joining the Bears

For many fans and analysts, it is time for the Chicago Bears to acquire a top-tier quarterback. As they hold the first overall pick in the upcoming draft, everyone thinks that they should go for Caleb Williams and build their offense around him.

During the last months, the quarterback of the USC Trojans hinted at the possibility of not declaring for the draft. He wants to join a competitive club, and the Bears were not among his options.

However, it seems like this idea may have changed recently. Apparently, the talented quarterback is willing to accept his fate and declare for the draft, with high chances of joining the Bears as the 1st overall pick.

Recently, on Instagram, Williams changed his profile picture to one of him wearing a shirt with a teddy bear, sparking speculation about a potential interest in joining Chicago. However, he quickly changed it, leaving fans intrigued.

Williams hasn’t fully embraced the idea of joining the Bears. On X, formerly known as Twitter, he recently liked a post suggesting that Chicago should retain Justin Fields as their quarterback, seemingly dismissing the notion of him being a direct replacement.

Will the Bears part ways with Justin Fields this year?

The Chicago Bears are currently on the clock in the 2024 NFL Draft. The NFC North squad faces a huge opportunity, as there are several talented prospects to select this year.

While there were initial rumors of selecting a quarterback, it now appears that they might stick with Justin Fields. However, having the first overall pick presents a significant opportunity to draft top talent for the position.