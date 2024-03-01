Caleb Williams is aware that he’s one of the best prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, his recent unprecedented decision might take him out of consideration for the 1st overall pick.

The 2024 NFL Draft is just around the corner. All 32 teams are closely monitoring the players who will be available, evaluating whether to add them to their rosters to enhance competitiveness upon their arrival.

This year’s draft boasts many talented quarterback prospects. For many analysts, Caleb Williams should be selected with the 1st overall pick. However, he has now made a risky decision that could potentially alter the order of the event.

Caleb Williams makes unprecedented decision ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft

In recent months, Caleb Williams has been on the minds of football fans everywhere. He’s arguably the best quarterback prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft class, positioning him as a potential candidate for the 1st overall pick.

The Chicago Bears currently hold the 1st overall pick. It remains uncertain whether they’ll select Williams with it, but for many analysts, this presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for them to choose a potentially extraordinary quarterback.

However, Williams may have shaken up the entire 2024 Draft. The former USC Trojans player will not attend the medical examinations during the NFL Combine, a move that has surprised everyone.

“For the medical stuff, I’ll be doing the medical stuff, just not here in Indy,” Williams said. “I’ll be doing it at the team interviews. You know, not 32 teams can draft me. There’s only one of me. So the teams that I go to for my visit, those teams will have the medical, and that’ll be it.”

According to CBS, several players have complained about the medical exams for years. “(There have been) complaints from draft prospects about the length of time for medical examinations, as well as the redundancy of having doctors from all teams examine the same player and ask the same (or similar) questions,” NFL Insider Jonathan Jones said.

Despite this decision, Williams is still expected to be the 1st overall pick this year. If the Bears proceed with the medical examinations with him, it will be a key signal that they are interested in making him their new starting quarterback.

Will the Bears select Caleb Williams with the 1st overall pick?

As time goes by, it appears that the Bears have made the decision to select Caleb Williams with the 1st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He’s a remarkable quarterback, and Chicago has struggled with this position for many years.

However, the team must first resolve Justin Fields‘ situation. While he’s still under contract with the Bears, rumors suggest that he’s very close to being traded, potentially leaving the starting job available for Williams.