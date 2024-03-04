Caleb Williams is eager to join the NFL, and he’ll likely do so as the 1st overall pick. Now, the former USC Trojan has entered the GOAT conversation, throwing Tom Brady under the bus with his selection.

The 2024 NFL Draft features a remarkable class of quarterbacks, with Caleb Williams emerging as one of the best. Several mock drafts suggest that he will be the 1st overall pick this year, with high expectations placed on him.

During the 2024 NFL Combine, Caleb Williams captured everyone’s attention. With media and fans eager to learn more about him, the talented quarterback has now offered further insight into his character and background.

Caleb Williams picks his NFL GOAT, not Tom Brady

Caleb Williams is meticulously preparing for his NFL debut. The highly talented prospect is generating immense excitement among fans as he is widely regarded as a true generational standout.

Media outlets are eager to learn more about Williams. While he has proven himself as an elite quarterback, every player has their idols, and the former member of the USC Trojans knows exactly who that is for him.

While constructing his ultimate NFL player, Williams did mention Brady several times. However, he compares himself to Aaron Rodgers, whom he considers the greatest player of all time.

“This is the first time I’m hearing about my height and size [as a talking point],” Williams said Friday. “I’m around Aaron Rodgers’ size and maybe weight too: 215, 220 [pounds], and 6-foot-1 [or] 6-foot-2.

“My football GOAT is Aaron Rodgers,” Williams added.

Choosing Aaron Rodgers as the GOAT is somewhat unconventional. Despite being a future Hall of Famer, he has only won one Super Bowl, which pales in comparison to players such as Tom Brady, Terry Bradshaw, Joe Montana, Patrick Mahomes, among others.

Will Caleb Williams be selected with the 1st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?

In several mock drafts, Caleb Williams is projected to be the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, the Chicago Bears must decide whether they want to acquire a new quarterback this year.

Williams’s future hinges on the Bears. As of today, there is no clear information about the team’s willingness to move on from Justin Fields, but many expect them to part ways with him soon.