Everything is set for the 2024 NFL Draft. The Chicago Bears currently hold the first overall pick, and now Caleb Williams, a potential candidate for the NFC North team, has shared his thoughts on the possibility of playing for The Monsters of the Midway.

There has been a lot of anticipation surrounding the Bears recently. Despite having an outstanding roster, the team has been unable to succeed, and everyone points to Justin Fields as the main culprit of these failures.

In 2021, the Bears decided to use their 11th overall pick to select Justin Fields. He arrived in Chicago with high expectations, but circumstances have prevented him from showcasing his skills as he would have wanted to so far.

Caleb Williams gets real on the possibility of playing for the Bears

For many analysts and scouts, Caleb Williams should be selected with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, there’s a huge dilemma: the Bears currently have a first-round quarterback as starter.

Justin Fields has only been in the league for three years, but he’s facing significant criticism for his inability to lead the Bears to success. As a first-round pick, all hopes rely on him, especially as the starting quarterback of the club.

Unfortunately, it seems like his time with the Bears has come to an end. With the NFC North franchise holding the first overall pick this year, they have a great opportunity to draft what is regarded as one of the best QB prospects in recent years: Caleb Williams.

The Bears have historically struggled with quarterbacks. Scouts believe that Williams could be the savior of any franchise, and that’s why everybody thinks that Chicago can’t afford to miss the opportunity of having a potential future Hall of Famer in their roster.

Several rumors suggested that Williams didn’t want to play for the Bears, but it seems like he’s now accepting his fate. The former quarterback of the USC Trojans has now spoken out about the possibility of playing for Chicago, and it appears that he doesn’t dislike the idea at all.

“If I get drafted by the Bears, I’ll be excited,” Williams told ESPN. “If they trade the pick, and I get drafted by someone else, I’m just as excited. Speaking about Chicago, they have a talented team, a talented offense and defense. For anyone to be in that situation, I think they’d be excited.

“I’m not pushing any agenda. At the end of the day, the Bears have the last say. Regardless of how I feel, I’m not pushing an agenda of, ‘Yeah, I want to go. Or no, I don’t want to go.’ I’m excited for whatever comes.”

Why was Caleb Williams reportedly not interested in playing for the Bears?

A few months ago, it was reported that Caleb Williams was not interested in playing for the Bears. Rumors suggested that the quarterback was even considering not declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft if Chicago ended up with the first overall pick.

However, it looks like he has reconsidered this idea and is ready to lead the Bears to success. As he mentioned, the team has a very talented roster, and he could definitely work alongside these remarkable players to change the image of the franchise for good.