NY Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux reveals change for 2026 NFL season: ‘It’s all ball’

Kayvon Thibodeaux wants to get back to his best form, and hence, the New York Giants player is making a change for the upcoming 2026 NFL season.

The New York Giants value Kayvon Thibodeaux even if he is not a starting player anymore. Still, the outside linebacker also wants to improve, even if it’s on the minimum details. After all, he wants to shine in the 2026 NFL season.

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Thibodeaux revealed he “might let go of the elbow brace.. I don’t think I’ll be wearing it this season.” Thibodeaux usually wears it for aesthetic purposes as he hasn’t suffered any injury there.

According to the Giants OLB, he “felt like the arm brace was contributing to him getting held — it would get caught in jerseys.” Thibodeaux, who is seen as a locker room leader for the Giants, is in the last year of his rookie deal.

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Thibodeaux has struggled to complete a full season

No one denies the impact Thibodeaux can potentially have. For instance, he has 23.5 sacks in 53 games. The only full season he’s been able to play was back in 2023, where he collected a career-high 11.5 sacks.

Kayvon Thibodeaux is relentless when making his way to opposing quarterbacks 😤@Giants | @kayvont pic.twitter.com/lkHEryfLAl — NFL (@NFL) July 17, 2024

Thibodeaux has dealt with shoulder injuries, as well as wrist and minor bumps. However, it also means he hasn’t been able to consistently be at a 100%. He is now healthy, and seeking the best season of his career.

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Giants pass-rushers have high upside

The New York Giants should have a great pass-rush this NFL season. The talent is there. It’s all about making it count right now. The fact is that they are young and capable of doing damage to opposing QBs.