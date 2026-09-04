John Harbaugh is satisfied with the Giants' performances during training camp and preseason. However, the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 will be a totally different story.

The New York Giants are finally ready to begin the John Harbaugh era, but their new head coach is not pretending that strong practices automatically translate into success on Sundays. New York will open the 2026 season in primetime against the Dallas Cowboys, giving Harbaugh and his team an immediate test in a critical NFC East matchup.

The Giants enter the season with significantly higher expectations following Harbaugh’s arrival, but the franchise has not been a consistent contender in recent years. Now, with a new coaching staff, a revamped roster and a belief that the team can compete for the postseason, the Giants will have the opportunity to show whether those expectations are justified against one of their biggest division rivals.

Dallas presents a particularly difficult challenge in Week 1 because of the firepower on its offense. Dak Prescott leads a Cowboys attack featuring CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, meaning New York’s defense will immediately have to deal with one of the more explosive groups in the NFC. Harbaugh believes his team has prepared well, but he also understands that the first game will provide the answers that practice cannot.

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John Harbaugh warns Giants won’t know how good they are until Cowboys game

John Harbaugh said the Giants have done what they needed to do during their preparation and believes they are ready to begin the season. However, he stopped short of making any definitive claims about how good this team actually is before it takes the field against Dallas.

“I think we’re a team that’s ready to go start the season and we’re looking forward to that. They practiced well. Every day. That’s really it. I mean, just look at the football. I think we look good, but how good we look you never know until you start playing games, honestly. You can feel good about things or you can feel bad about things in practice, but you start playing the games, that gives you an idea of really where you’re at.”

That is an important message from Harbaugh considering the expectations surrounding the Giants. The organization has made it clear that it does not want to approach 2026 as another rebuilding season, and Harbaugh has embraced the idea that New York expects to compete and win. Still, the veteran coach knows that those expectations will not matter if the Giants cannot translate their work on the practice field into actual production when the games begin.

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The first opportunity comes in one of the biggest possible settings. A primetime NFC East rivalry against the Cowboys will immediately reveal where the Giants stand under their new head coach, particularly against an offense capable of putting pressure on the defense from the opening snap. Harbaugh believes his players are ready, but even he knows the Cowboys game will provide a much clearer answer about whether this Giants team is truly ready to take the next step.