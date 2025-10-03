Cam Ward claps back at critics after NSFW comments

Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward backtracked from his “a**” comments after the team dropped to 0-4 against the Houston Texans. The 2025 No. 1 overall pick didn’t mince words when assessing his team’s performance, sharing a strong message about how they are playing.

“Everything, from interception to penalty to an incompletion by me, a bad ball. Once we passed the 50, we’re just not extending the drive. So we are keeping a book right now, we a**,” Ward said.

The Titans lost 26-0, with Ward going 10 of 26 for 108 yards against one interception and two sacks. The Titans racked up less than half the yards the Texans recorded (353 against 175) and made nearly 20 plays fewer than their opponents (65 to 46) in a game to forget. Ward wasn’t having any of that and let everybody know they needed to do better to at least show some fight in these games.

Cam Ward sends calm message ahead of Cardinals clash

Ahead of the Week 5 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Ward explained the reasoning behind his passionate rant. The former Florida quarterback insisted that he is trying to win.

“They’re going to blow it up no matter what, whether it’s good or bad for the Titans,” Ward said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. “So, we’re trying to win football games. That’s the biggest thing, and that’s what we’re going try to go do this week. I’m caring about my teammates and trying to win football games.”

The Titans are still winless, and the Cardinals aren’t an easy opponent. Ward and Co. will have to bring their best game to beat a team also eager to bounce back after suffering two consecutive losses.