Is Taylor Swift in attendance today for the Chiefs vs Titans game in 2025 NFL Week 16?

The Kansas City Chiefs are no longer an NFL powerhouse. In fact, they are eliminated from playoff contention. There is not much to be excited for them as they face the Tennessee Titans in Week 16 of the NFL season. However, if a certain pop star called Taylor Swift is in attendance, at least there’s an allure to the game.

As tight end Travis Kelce might be playing his last snaps in the NFL before retiring, one must wonder if his fiancé Taylor Swift will attend the game against the Titans even if it’s an away game. Swift hasn’t attended away games this season, so it would be a first shall it happen.

As of now, there are no signs of Swift going to the game. However, if there is an away game Swift might want to go to, it’s the Titans. Why? She lived in Hendersonville, Tennessee and she launched her career there, with a country music approach. Hence, she has ties with the city.

Swift is an avid football fan, but also a very busy woman

While the Eras Tour already ended, Swift just launched a new album. Hence, this comes with plenty of things to attend to and more social commitments. If that’s the reason why she hasn’t attended much games this season it’s not confirmed, but it might well be.

Swift is characteristically explosive when in the stadium. She is an avid, passionate fan. She has gotten the football grasp and is somewhat of a beloved character in Kansas City now.

Wedding plans might be truly on the way

With Kelce hinting more and more to a retirement, and the fact that him and Swift are engaged, one could assume the wedding is really on its way. In the end, Kelce will have plenty of time to help with the wedding arrangements.