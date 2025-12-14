Trending topics:
NFL

Is Christian McCaffrey playing today for 49ers vs Titans in 2025 NFL Week 15?

After suddenly appearing in the injury report, will running back Christian McCaffrey play for the San Francisco 49ers against the Tennessee Titans in Week 15?

By Bruno Milano

Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers
Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are deep into a playoff push, so when star running back Christian McCaffrey appeared on the team’s injury report, alarms went off. Will he play today in Week 15’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans?

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, McCaffrey is “good to go” against the Titans. McCaffrey’s late add to the injury report was due to a back issue, but it seems it won’t deter him from playing.

McCaffrey is crucial for this team. The whole offense moves around him. McCaffrey has 849 rushing yards, 806 receiving yards and a total of 13 touchdowns this season. He is as deadly as a weapon can be in the NFL.

If McCaffrey is limited, who’s next?

If McCaffrey is limited or suffers another setback, it’s Brian Robinson Jr. the next man up on the depth chart. Robinson has a similar skillset to McCaffrey in the fact that he is also a dual-threat running back, albeit much less effective to what CMC produces. Robinson is a very good back, but McCaffrey is simply elite.

Brian Robinson Jr. #3 of the San Francisco 49ers

Brian Robinson Jr. #3 of the San Francisco 49ers

Robinson arrived this season to the team after being on the Commanders. He has played a secondary role to McCaffrey, but when called upon, he has delivered. Robinson has 328 yards and two touchdowns this year.

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan makes big admission about Brandon Aiyuk’s potential return this NFL season

Shanahan loves himself a good running game

Famous for making pretty much anyone a decent-to-good back,49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan knows a good running game is key to win games and control the clock. Hence, it’s in his best interest to always have a solid running game.

Statistically, the 49ers have the 25th-ranked rushing offense, but McCaffrey is able to provide enough damage anyway. Against the Titans, it’s key for the Niners to make long drives and rely on McCaffrey’s production to not even sweat a must-win game.

Bruno Milano
