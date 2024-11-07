NFL News: Kyler Murray's new Cardinals teammate sends blunt message to former squad, Bo Nix's Broncos

A new Arizona Cardinals teammate of Kyler Murray told how unhappy he was before leaving Bo Nix's Denver Broncos in the middle of the 2024 NFL season.

The Arizona Cardinals are in good shape, sitting in first place in the NFC West with a 5-4 record that includes three wins in a row. With the 2024 NFL trade window over, the team led by quarterback Kyler Murray has a new face coming in from the Denver Broncos of the star Bo Nix.

Leaving the Broncos is not an easy decision, considering they are a franchise with the same record as the Cardinals, but with the small detail of sharing a division with Andy Reid’s two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, who are undefeated. A fresh start in Arizona would seem to be a choice that comes with peace of mind and fewer fierce rivals in the fight for a playoff spot.

Kyler Murray’s new teammate who sent a blunt message to Bo Nix’s Broncos is none other than linebacker Baron Browning. “I didn’t want to be a distraction to my teammates or my unit in Denver. I was ready to go a long time ago, just to get this fresh start and show what I can do. I know I’m a starter in this league and I know I can play at a high level, so I feel more comfortable, I’m really excited about the opportunity to do that here,” Browning told reporters upon his arrival with the Cardinals.

Murray’s new teammate didn’t wait long to show he was unhappy with his previous team. Browning made just two appearances for Denver this season and is keen to start in Arizona.

Baron Browning of the Arizona Cardinals

Bo Nix loses a linebacker

Time will tell if trading Browning turns out to be a good move for the Broncos, who are receiving a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in exchange for the 25-year-old linebacker. What’s clear is that quarterback Bo Nix loses a pass rusher who could help him with the contribution of stopping opposing offenses. Last week, the Denver franchise gave up its most points of the current season, falling 41-10 to Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens.

Baron Browning’s performance in the 2024 NFL season

Browning has a great opportunity in front of him and he knows it. The former Broncos linebacker wants to earn the job and help quarterback Kyler Murray. In his fourth season with the Broncos, he recorded 7 combined tackles and played in a total of five games. The change of air may give him reason to think about returning to his rookie season performance, when he recorded his all-time personal best of 58 combined tackles.