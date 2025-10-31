Cardinals reportedly interested in 3 QBs

The Arizona Cardinals have lost five consecutive games after a promising 2-0 start to the 2025 NFL season. Their inability to close out duels has cost them multiple games, and the franchise is seemingly planning to make moves.

The season has been full of ups and downs, including two big wins to start the campaign, but also a sideline outburst from head coach Jonathan Gannon after running back Emari DeMercado fumbled the ball when he was about to score a 72-yard touchdown, and all the one-score losses they have suffered.

Kyler Murray has failed to show consistency, and injuries have bothered him in recent weeks, which opened the door for Jacoby Brissett to lead the offense, although he hasn’t won a single game.

Arizona is dead last in the NFC West standings, and nothing suggests they will turn the season around in the second half. Meanwhile, they continue to work on potential moves.

Cardinals reportedly interested in 3 free agent quarterbacks

NFL insider Mike Garafolo reported on Wednesday that the Cardinals worked out Kyle Trask, Logan Woodside, and Jeff Driskel.

Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals

Bo Brack of PHNX added that with Murray returning to the field, the team could cut Kedon Slovis from the active roster and bring one of the three quarterbacks mentioned to the practice squad.

The Cardinals will play on Monday against the Dallas Cowboys, eager to return to winning ways against another team hungry to get wins. Murray was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice, which could mean he’s on track to return on Monday.