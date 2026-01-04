Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami announce stellar signing who aspires to play in 2026 World Cup

Inter Miami had a season in which they met and exceeded expectations, driven by strong management under Javier Mascherano and the influence of Lionel Messi. While the campaign was widely considered a success, the club made it clear that its ambitions extended beyond just one year. With an eye on remaining title contenders, Inter Miami moved quickly in the offseason to strengthen key areas of the roster ahead of the next MLS season.

Inter Miami announced through their official social media channels the signing of Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair as a reinforcement for the upcoming MLS campaign. In their statement, the club highlighted the arrival of one of the most consistent goalkeepers from the previous season, signaling a clear intention to reinforce the squad with proven talent.

“I’m very excited to join the club and represent them both on and off the field. I can’t wait to meet everyone and start preparing to win trophies. See you soon,” the goalkeeper said in a video message shared by the club on X, formerly known as Twitter.

St. Clair, 28, arrived from Minnesota United after making 159 appearances for the club since being selected in the 2019 SuperDraft. He also recorded 18 appearances with Canada, establishing himself as one of the most reliable figures in Canadian soccer over recent seasons.

Dayne St. Clair during a Minnesota United game.

St. Clair leaving his mark in the MLS

St. Clair was named the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year in 2025 after posting a 77.93 save percentage, registering 113 saves, and recording 10 clean sheets across 30 regular-season matches. He finished ahead of Matt Freese of New York City FC and Yohei Takaoka of the Vancouver Whitecaps in the final voting.

Competition following the new signing

The arrival of St. Clair came after the departure of Drake Callender. Under Javier Mascherano, the primary option in goal had been Oscar Ustari, while the club also confirmed that Rocco Rios Novo would remain as an alternative heading into the new season.

St. Clair is a leading candidate to start in goal for Canada at the upcoming World Cup, under head coach Jesse Marsch. After serving as a backup during the 2022 tournament in Qatar, he entered the next cycle competing directly with Maxime Crepeau for the top role.

According to the club, the move was finalized after St. Clair was unable to reach an extension agreement with Minnesota, allowing Inter Miami to complete the signing and further solidify their roster. The club also secured the continuity of Lionel Messi through 2028, retained Luis Suarez, exercised the purchase option on Rodrigo de Paul, and added fullbacks Sergio Reguilon and Facundo Mura, a new Argentine teammate for Messi at Inter Miami as part of a busy and ambitious offseason.

