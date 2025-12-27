Cardinals star makes frustrated admission about NFL snub

The Arizona Cardinals haven’t had the best 2025 NFL season despite having a promising 2-0 start. The NFC West team holds a 3-12 record after 16 weeks, which makes them one of the worst teams in the league. They have been close to winning multiple games, but missed opportunities have brought them to this point.

Amid a seven-game losing streak, the Cardinals compete for a top draft pick instead of a playoff berth. They have found a new spark with Jacoby Brissett as their starting quarterback, but their defense hasn’t been the strongest unit.

Edge rusher Josh Sweat is one of the few bright spots the Cardinals have to show this season. However, he is the only player with double-digit sacks (11) out of the 2025 Pro Bowl Games.

Josh Sweat makes strong admission about Pro Bowl snub

Speaking on his absence in the upcoming Pro Bowl Games, Sweat said he was upset, noting that it wasn’t the first time they took it away from him.

“I’m upset because there’s only two individual things that you can get, and it’s Pro Bowl and All-Pro,” Sweat said Wednesday, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “And I got one taken away from me. I’m just flat out saying it was taken away from me — and it ain’t the first time.

“It’s like I don’t know what else I could have done at that point,” Sweat said. “I don’t know what else I could have done. Now previous years, maybe you could have said he didn’t have the popularity, maybe he didn’t get the fan vote. This year, I was second in fan voting [at outside linebacker] for [the] NFC. It’s like, what else did they want me to do? The popularity was there. You could say losing team. It didn’t matter; I had the popularity.”

Sweat is playing his first season with the Cardinals in 2025. He has tallied 27 tackles, 11 sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery for two yards, and one interception for 42 yards.