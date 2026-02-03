NY Yankees GM Brian Cashman confident in team’s ‘young pups’ for upcoming season

With the New York Yankees expected to make a significant impact next season thanks to key offseason acquisitions, General Manager Brian Cashman has delivered a message of confidence in the team’s youth movement. Dubbed the ‘young pups,’ these prospects are expected to play pivotal roles as the Yankees aim for success in the approaching regular season and beyond.

During a media session last week, Cashman highlighted several prospects who are “hungry and eager” for opportunities at spring training. “We have some emerging, talented players from our system,” he said. “And there might also be more imports like [Angel Chivili]. Stay tuned.”

Here are the players Cashman expects to make a significant impact next season:

Elmer Rodriguez

Carlos Lagrange

Angel Chivili

Cade Winquest

Ben Hess

Brian Cashman at Yankee Stadium

These prospects, combined with established stars like Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge, position the Yankees for a potentially promising season, offering hope to their passionate fanbase.

Is there room for Cashman’s ‘young pups’ in the projected lineup?

While Cashman has expressed significant interest in these promising players, whether they will make the roster for the 2026 MLB season remains uncertain. However, positive performances during spring training could earn them spots on the 40-man roster. Here’s a glimpse of how they could fit in:

Projected 2026 rotation (Early season) Max Fried (major offseason addition) Luis Gil Ryan Weathers Cam Schlittler Cade Winquest (Rule 5 status secures his spot) Next in line: Elmer Rodriguez & Ben Hess

Projected 2026 Bullpen (Early season) High-Leverage: Carlos Lagrange (the “100-mph” weapon) Middle Relief: Angel Chivili , Jake Bird, Will Warren Long Relief: Cade Winquest (if not starting)



As this scenario unfolds, the Yankees eagerly anticipate whether their ‘young pups’ will rise to the challenge and fill potential voids in the rotation and bullpen by 2026. The Yankees also have a strategy focused at easing the load on key players like Bellinger in the coming season.

