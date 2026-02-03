NY Rangers’ Artemi Panarin trade talks reportedly narrow as six teams remain in play

The New York Rangers are operating against the clock as trade discussions involving Artemi Panarin intensify ahead of the Olympic roster freeze. With rosters set to lock at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, New York faces increasing urgency if it intends to finalize a move involving its star winger before that deadline.

Speculation around Panarin’s future has steadily narrowed, with league executives now viewing a deal as increasingly realistic in the short term. While the Rangers could technically wait until after the Olympic break and revisit talks closer to the NHL trade deadline, momentum suggests the market is crystallizing now rather than later.

According to reporting from The Athletic’s Vince Mercogliano, Panarin’s trade market has been reduced to six teams, which he categorized based on contract appeal, salary-cap flexibility, and trade assets, underscoring how defined the bidding process has become.

Panarin’s preferred destinations

Mercogliano noted that the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning sit atop Panarin’s preference list — provided either can meet his contract expectations. “If either Florida team can hit his $ ask — a big if — it’s hard to think he wouldn’t pick one of them,” Mercogliano wrote, referencing Panarin’s no-move clause and leverage in the process.

Artemi Panarin #10 of the Rangers skates against the Bruins. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes and Los Angeles Kings were identified as the teams best positioned from a cap-space standpoint to accommodate a long-term extension.

Deal possibilities

The remaining two teams — the San Jose Sharks and Washington Capitals — were described as having the strongest potential trade packages to offer the Rangers, even if their financial situations are more complex

Mercogliano also emphasized that a rental scenario appears unlikely, adding in a follow-up that “I don’t believe Panarin wants to go the rental route.” With that constraint and the roster freeze approaching, the Rangers may be nearing a pivotal moment, one that could determine whether a deal is completed imminently or pushed to later in the season.

