Mike McCarthy, Steelers rejected by Aaron Rodgers’ former teammate for OC opening

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly making moves in their coaching department. With Mike Tomlin at the helm as head coach—there was likely a mix-up with Mike McCarthy—and Aaron Rodgers speculated to take the helm as quarterback for the upcoming season, several crucial positions still need to be addressed.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reports that a former teammate of Rodgers declined an offer to join the Steelers as offensive coordinator. “Quarterbacks coach Scott Tolzien plans to remain with the New Orleans Saints after interviewing for the Steelers OC position,” Schultz shared on his social media platform.

Tolzien and Rodgers shared the field with the Green Bay Packers from 2013 to 2015. While Tolzien did not make as significant an impact as Rodgers, the Steelers considered him for the OC position, given his recent challenges in New Orleans, where the team underperformed during the regular season.

With Tolzien opting to stay put, the Steelers now face the challenge of finding another candidate for the offensive coordinator role. Strengthening this part of the team is pivotal for the Steelers if they aim to excel in the coming season and rebound from recent performances, as they already add familiar face in move Rodgers and McCarthy will love.

Potential candidates for the Steelers’ offensive coordinator position

With Tolzien choosing to continue his stint with the Saints, several other candidates are emerging as potential fits for the Steelers as they aim to revamp their coaching strategy for the upcoming season.

These are the remaining candidates:

Brian Angelichio: Vikings Passing Game Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach

Lunda Wells: Cowboys Tight Ends Coach

Frank Cignetti Jr.: IUP Offensive Coordinator

Tom Arth: Steelers Quarterbacks Coach

In this scenario, the Steelers have a challenging task ahead to secure a renowned name for the offensive coordinator role. The passionate fanbase is eager for change, and appointing the right candidate could be the initial step toward realizing those aspirations for the next season.

