With the wide receiver market set to reach an all-time high any time soon, it seems like Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb is in no rush to get a deal done with his team right now.

The Dallas Cowboysare entering a make-or-break season. They were the least active team in the NFL offseason, and it could come back to haunt them sooner rather than later.

Dak Prescott didn’t sign a contract extension and will play the upcoming campaign in the final year of his deal. More than that, he’s not their only star who’s currently looking for a raise.

Star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is coming off the best season of his career, yet it wasn’t enough for him to get a new deal. Now, a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reveals that he might not be in a rush to get a deal done.

CeeDee Lamb Is In No Rush To Sign A Contract

Per Fowler, Lamb could actually benefit from the waiting game, as it should be just a matter of time before Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson resets the wide receiver market:

“Dallas Cowboys want to pay him at some point, but they know that he’s probably waiting on Jefferson to sorta reset that market, then Lamb can come in somewhere, landing his plane either behind Jefferson or somewhere close to him,” Fowler said.

Dak Prescott Supports CeeDee Lamb

Unsurprisingly, Lamb didn’t show up for voluntary OTAs. However, he’s got the utmost support of Prescott and his teammates, who also understand the nature of this line of work:

“That’s my guy,” said Prescott. “Not many people out there more swaggier, cooler, better player than that guy. So, obviously, you’re gonna miss him, miss having him around. But I’ve been in this situation. It’s business, business is business. He’s got my support, and I know the locker room’s support. That’s part of it. Hopefully, he’ll get all his and everything he deserves and is worth.”

At the end of the day, waiting doesn’t benefit the Cowboys, as this is the cheapest Lamb will ever be. Nonetheless, that’s just the way Jerry Jones does business, and the fans surely hope this doesn’t backfire and they end up losing him.