Dak Prescott got real on the success of Stars, Mavericks and Rangers. The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of pressure in the city.

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t won the Super Bowl since the 1995 season. A few months ago, hopes were really high for Dak Prescott but everything ended in utter failure during the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers.

Now, the franchise is in a very complicated spot in the city compared to the success of other teams. The Texas Rangers won the World Series in MLB, the Dallas Mavericks are in the Western Conference Finals in the NBA and the Dallas Stars are also one step away of the Stanley Cup Final.

So, the Dallas Cowboys are the ones left behind considering their lack of results for decades in the NFL. That’s why Prescott admitted the pressure is on to deliver a championship.

“It’s not jealousy, but it fires you up 100%. Any competitor should, in my position as leader of the team, understand what winning means here. Not getting it done and then watching your brothers across the city go and make these things happen. I want it for them. I want it because it only raises the stakes and makes it tougher on me. And I’m up for that. Go win it. Rangers did it. Other two go do it. Put more pressure on us.”

Jerry Jones might have currently the worst team in Dallas (Getty Images)

Are the Cowboys the worst team in Dallas?

Although the Dallas Cowboys are one of the most important franchises in the NFL with five Super Bowl wins, there’s a stat that put them well behind other teams in the city.

This is the last time any of those Dallas’ teams reached at least a conference or league championship game: Dallas Stars (2024), Dallas Mavericks (2024), Texas Rangers (2023) and Dallas Cowboys (1995).