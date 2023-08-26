The Las Vegas Raiders are ready to start a new era with Jimmy Garoppolo as their franchise quarterback. The unrestricted free agent signed a three-year, $72 million contract after an injury ended his tenure with the San Francisco 49ers.

That decision came after Derek Carr left to the New Orleans Saints. However, head coach Josh McDaniels is convinced Garoppolo could be the solution after they worked together with the New England Patriots.

Now, the Raiders have to surround Jimmy Garoppolo with great talent on offense. They already have star wide receiver Davante Adams, but, Josh Jacobs has sparked a huge controversy the entire offseason.

Josh Jacobs signs a new contract with Raiders

A few months ago, the Raiders put the franchise tag on Josh Jacobs. The problem was the running back wanted a new contract to be paid as the top player in his position.

At that moment, Jacobs didn’t sign the tag and went on a holdout in training camp. There were some rumors about a possible trade, the Miami Dolphins were a team interested, but the Raiders shut down that possibility.

Now, Josh Jacobs has signed a one-year contract. According to a report from Adam Schefter, the deal will give him $12 million and there could be huge incentives per game. On social media, the running back confirmed the information by saying: “I’m back.”