Josh Jacobs has decided to play the 2023 NFL season. The running back recently signed a 1-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, and he is set to undergo a massive change after inking his new contract.

One of the most controversial topics this summer was Josh Jacobs’ situation. It was expected that the Raiders would offer him a contract extension, but the deadline arrived, and they didn’t reach an agreement with the running back.

There was a lot of uncertainty surrounding the two-time Pro Bowler and his availability for the upcoming season. Nevertheless, he has decided to stay with Las Vegas for one more year and prove his elite status.

Raiders announce massive change regarding Josh Jacobs

The Las Vegas Raiders were able to convince Josh Jacobs to stay with them for at least one more season. The AFC West team agreed terms with the running back for a one-year, $12 million deal, and then he’ll become an unrestricted free agent.

Now that he has signed a new deal with the Raiders, Jacobs will undergo a massive change, specifically regarding his jersey. After having used the number 28 for four years, he will now wear No. 8 during the 2023 season.

This jersey isn’t new for Jacobs, though. The running back wore the number 8 during his three-year tenure with Alabama, during which he won a national title in the 2017-18 season.