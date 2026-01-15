NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger sends message to Mike Tomlin and chooses who should be next Steelers head coach

Ben Roethlisberger sent an emotional message to Mike Tomlin after the head coach decided to leave the Steelers. The legendary former quarterback recalled the great era they shared together, including winning a Super Bowl.

“Coach T, we got to spend 15 years together, and through the ups and downs it was a great ride. Thank you for all you did for me and this team, and this community! You are a legend, and one of the greatest to do it! Here is to the next chapter, whatever that looks like.”

After Roethlisberger confirmed retirement, the Pittsburgh Steelers have not found their next franchise quarterback. Mike Tomlin tried different formulas, but none worked: Kenny Pickett, Russell Wilson, Mason Rudolph, Justin Fields, and, in his final season, Aaron Rodgers.

Who will be next Steelers’ head coach?

Ben Roethlisberger said on his Footbahlin podcast that Marcus Freeman should be the next head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The problem is that, for now, he has no plans to leave Notre Dame. That’s why Freeman might not be on the list of candidates.

“An ideal perfect hire would be Marcus Freeman from Notre Dame. He is a young guy. New and fresh. Someone that guys would respect. But he’s not leaving Notre Dame. Let’s be honest.”

Best head coach option for Steelers

Additionally, Roethlisberger spoke about the possible characteristics that Tomlin’s replacement should have. Big Ben thinks it’s time to shift to an offense-oriented leader. There are many brilliant young assistants in the NFL who are shining and could take on that role.

“I’m not just saying it because I’m an offensive guy. But we’ve had defensive head coaches here that specialized in defense. I get it, it’s Pittsburgh. I understand that Steelers football is about defense and running the ball, but, why not mix it up? Why not bring in a head coach that’s offensive minded that would kind of change it up? Let’s be honest, six points is not enough in a playoff game. You can’t do that. Let’s bring in a head coach that’s offensively minded and allow him to then bring in a defensive coordinator. I would love to see a little bit of a shift in the head coach to be more of an offensive guy.”